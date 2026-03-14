Daughters surprise parents with brand-new car, emotional moment goes viral: ‘This is just a small thank you’

A touching video showing two daughters surprising their parents with a brand new car has struck a chord with viewers online. The clip, shared on Instagram by Varsha, captures an emotional family moment that quickly gained traction for its warmth and sincerity. Daughters gifted their parents a brand new car in a heartfelt surprise. (Instagram/varshhaa.n)

(Also read: Parents’ priceless reaction after spotting son on a mall poster goes viral: ‘Dream come true moment’)

In the video, the parents are seen standing in a driveway with their eyes blindfolded, gently guided forward by their daughters. Family members gather around, smiling and watching in anticipation as the surprise unfolds. The daughters carefully position their parents in front of what awaits them.

The big reveal As the daughters remove the blindfolds, the parents come face to face with the brand new car parked in front of them. Their reaction is immediate and heartfelt. Wide smiles spread across their faces as they realise what their daughters have done. Overwhelmed with emotion, the couple turns to their daughters and embraces them tightly.

The video then shifts to another moment from the same setting, where the family prepares for a ceremonial reveal. The car, now covered with a cloth, becomes the centre of attention. Standing together, the family pulls off the cover, unveiling the gleaming vehicle beneath. The moment is filled with laughter, applause and proud smiles.

‘A small thankyou for a lifetime’ Sharing the clip, Varsha explained the deeper meaning behind the gesture. In the caption, she wrote: "We were never told "you can't" We were only told "go fly" So, this car is just a small thankyou for a lifetime safety, support, and belief. Its only 4 of us at the end of the day."

Watch the clip here: