Daughters surprise parents with brand-new car, emotional moment goes viral: ‘This is just a small thank you’
Two daughters surprised their parents with a new car, capturing their emotional reaction on video that quickly went viral online.
A touching video showing two daughters surprising their parents with a brand new car has struck a chord with viewers online. The clip, shared on Instagram by Varsha, captures an emotional family moment that quickly gained traction for its warmth and sincerity.
(Also read: Parents’ priceless reaction after spotting son on a mall poster goes viral: ‘Dream come true moment’)
In the video, the parents are seen standing in a driveway with their eyes blindfolded, gently guided forward by their daughters. Family members gather around, smiling and watching in anticipation as the surprise unfolds. The daughters carefully position their parents in front of what awaits them.
The big reveal
As the daughters remove the blindfolds, the parents come face to face with the brand new car parked in front of them. Their reaction is immediate and heartfelt. Wide smiles spread across their faces as they realise what their daughters have done. Overwhelmed with emotion, the couple turns to their daughters and embraces them tightly.
The video then shifts to another moment from the same setting, where the family prepares for a ceremonial reveal. The car, now covered with a cloth, becomes the centre of attention. Standing together, the family pulls off the cover, unveiling the gleaming vehicle beneath. The moment is filled with laughter, applause and proud smiles.
‘A small thankyou for a lifetime’
Sharing the clip, Varsha explained the deeper meaning behind the gesture. In the caption, she wrote: "We were never told "you can't" We were only told "go fly" So, this car is just a small thankyou for a lifetime safety, support, and belief. Its only 4 of us at the end of the day."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts with warmth
The clip has received several reactions online, with users sharing their emotions in the comments. One user wrote, “This made me tear up, such a beautiful gesture for parents.” Another said, “They truly raised their daughters well, this is what gratitude looks like.” A third commented, “Moments like these are priceless, no amount of money can match this feeling.”
Others echoed similar sentiments. “So wholesome, you can feel the love through the screen,” one user shared. Another added, “Parents deserve this kind of happiness after everything they do.” One more comment read, “This is the dream, to give back to your parents like this one day.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More