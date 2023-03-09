David Warner challenges people to identify these iconic places. Can you recognise them all?

David Warner’s Instagram page is filled with different types of posts that never fail to create a buzz. From sharing edited videos showing him dancing to different hit songs to glimpses of his fun time with his family. At times, he also shares posts that challenge netizens to solve one thing or the other. Just like his recent post, where he posted a series of images of some iconic places from across the world and asked people to guess their names.

“Can you name all these pictures?? Swipe left!!” the cricketer wrote as he posted the pictures. Will you be able to name them all? Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the share has received close to 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments while reacting to the post. A few also tried guessing the names of the places. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying.

Here’s how some Instagram users reacted:

“1) Tall house 2) Tall tower 3) White Mansion 4) Bridge 5) Bridge 6) Bridge 7) Bridge 8) Bridge 9) Bridge,” joked an Instagram user. “Burj Khalifa, Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, Sydney Opera House, Brooklyn Bridge, Tyne Bridge, London Tower Bridge, Bandra Worli Sea Link, Rainbow International Bridge,” shared another. “Most random post ever,” commented a third. “Love from India David brother,” wrote a fourth.

A few also commented about the quality of the pictures that David Warner posted. Just like cricketer Mitchell Marsh who sarcastically wrote, “High quality pictures.”