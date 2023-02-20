David Warner visits a historical place in Delhi, asks people to guess the monument

Australian opener David Warner is in India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a Test cricket series played between India and Australia. The second test of the test series was played in Delhi, and the third test is scheduled for March 01 in Indore. As the Aussie star is in Delhi, he made the best use of the break between the matches and paid a visit to a historical place with his family. He even shared a few snippets from his family day out and asked his fans and followers to guess the place.

“Day out with the family! Can you guess where I am??” wrote David Warner while sharing a few pictures on Instagram. The pictures shared by the cricketer show him posing for the camera with his wife Candice Warner and daughters - Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner, and Isla Rose Warner. A few also capture the architectural marvels of Humayun’s Tomb.

Take a look at David Warner’s Instagram post below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the post has received over 2.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also took to the comments section to guess the place and leave their thoughts.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

“Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi,” posted an Instagram user with a love-struck emoticon. “Tomb of second Mughal emperor Humayun,” wrote another. “No one enjoys India as much as Warner does. All the best for the next match,” expressed a third. “Do visit Akshardham temple,” suggested a fourth.

