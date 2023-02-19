Man sings Salman Khan’s Tere Naam in London’s Southall, impresses people

Even after two decades of its release, Salman Khan’s Tere Naam and its hit songs are still fresh in the minds and hearts of movie buffs. Although all the songs from the film are chartbusters, the title track has a separate fanbase. While many still listen to it, others hum the song picturised on Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla. Now, a video that is doing the rounds on social media shows a man singing Tere Naam on the streets of London. The video has been winning hearts online and prompting people to post various comments.

“Singing Tere Naam live on the street at Southall (London),” wrote Vish while posting the video on Instagram. According to his Instagram bio, he is a singer. The video opens with Vish saying, “I want you guys to sing with me. Come on!” As the video progresses, one can see him beautifully singing the song Tere Naam. While some can be seen recording his performance, others are seen singing along with him.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has received over 75,700 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also accumulated more than 8,700 likes and numerous comments from netizens.

“Wembly me kab aa rahe ho? (When are you coming to Wembley?),” enquired an Instagram user. Another expressed “Your voice & this song” with a heart emoticon. “My favorite. Brings back memories,” added a third. A fourth commented, “Beautiful song, beautifully sung.”

