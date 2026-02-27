Deepinder Goyal is hiring for 'Temple' wearable, but applicants' body fat needs to be...
Deepinder Goyal announced hiring for his Temple wearable and required applicants to meet strict body fat criteria,
Deepinder Goyal has once again stirred conversation online, this time with a recruitment post for his experimental wearable device, Temple.
Taking to X, Goyal wrote: "We're recruiting at @temple. At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes, a device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that does not exist yet. To build it, we need people who are obsessive about both the craft and the category, engineers who are also athletes, people who will wear what they build and hate it until it is perfect."
He listed a wide range of roles, from Analog Systems Engineers and Embedded Systems Engineers to Computational Neuroscientists, BCI Engineers, Neural Decoding Researchers and Computer Vision Engineers. He also added that they are looking for “product managers who work through Figma without needing a designer to hold their hand.”
However, it was the eligibility condition that drew the most attention. Goyal wrote: "Important – we are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them, so only people who take fitness seriously and have body fat <16% for men and 26% for women should apply. If you are not there yet but will commit to getting there in three months, you can apply too, but you will be on probation until you are. Write to build@temple.com with your core skill as the subject line. Come find your tribe."
Teasing ‘the most important wearable ever made’
The hiring announcement follows a recent teaser on Instagram, where Goyal shared a minimalist image with the word “Temple” and the tagline, “The most important wearable ever made." The post ended with “Coming soon,” without revealing further details.
The image showed a close up of a person wearing a small white device placed near the temple area of the forehead. In the caption, Goyal wrote, “A wearable like no other. Follow @temple to know when the waitlist opens.”
What is the Temple device?
The Temple device first entered public discussion in November 2025, when Goyal shared what he called the “Gravity Ageing Hypothesis”. He suggested that gravity may gradually reduce blood supply to the brain over a lifetime and that this reduced blood flow could be linked to ageing.
Around the same time, images of Goyal wearing a small golden device near his right temple went viral. He later confirmed that Temple is an experimental tool designed to measure brain blood flow accurately and revealed that he had been using it on himself for about a year. In December 2025, he hinted that the device could eventually be made available to the public.
