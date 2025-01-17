Deepinder Goyal vows ‘such s**t doesn’t happen’ on Zomato in apology to Bengaluru man

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday apologised to a customer after a customer flagged to him that he was being charged a fee for choosing the "veg mode" on the app to order vegetarian food. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal responded to a complaint by Rohit Ranjan, a customer in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru resident Rohit Ranjan took to LinkedIn to reveal that he was charged ₹2 as "veg mode enablement fee" on Zomato.

"Being a vegetarian in India these days feels like curse. Zomato’s latest masterstroke —introducing an 'extra charge' for the veg enablement fleet - has officially turned us into a premium subscription plan," the customer wrote, adding that being veg comes with a "luxury tag".

The user tagged Goyal and Zomato in his post.

The billionaire CEO responded to his post a day later, profusely apologizing for he termed was an "absolutely stupid" action on Zomato's end.

"This is absolutely stupid on our part. I am super sorry for this. This charge will be removed today itself. Will also fix what’s needed to fix in the team so that such s**t doesn’t happen again," Goyal replied to the customer in the comments section.

The customer thanked Deepinder Goyal for his response and prompt action.

“What truly surprised me during this journey was successfully driving this idea from the ideation phase to execution while also securing senior stakeholder approval," Rohit Ranjan told Goyal on LinkedIn.

When Zomato dropped green dress code for 'pure veg' fleet

Zomato launched its “pure veg mode” in March last year to cater to customers who have a vegetarian dietary preference. The feature, once selected, shows users only vegetarian dishes from all restaurants or vegetarian food “pure veg restaurants”. However, amid backlash, Zomato rolled back the on-ground segregation of the “pure veg mode” fleet on the ground using the colour green. Goyal, at that time, said that all delivery agents would continue wearing the company's signature red outfit.

