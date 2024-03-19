Why did Zomato launch ‘pure veg fleet'? Deepinder Goyal explains amid backlash

Zomato faced severe backlash after CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced the launch of a "Pure Veg Mode" service to cater to customers who have a vegetarian dietary preference. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said he was stepping out to deliver some 'pure veg' orders with the newly launched 'pure veg fleet'. (X/@deepigoyal)

The feature, once selected, shows users only restaurants serving vegetarian food.

Additionally, the orders placed through this mode will be picked and delivered by Zomato’s “Pure Veg Fleet” carrying green delivery boxes.

With social media users weighing in on the feature, “Zomato” became the top trending keyword on X (formerly Twitter).

Why did Zomato launch “Pure Veg Fleet”?

Deepinder Goyal said a separate fleet for “pure veg” deliveries was launched because sometimes, food gets spilled into the delivery boxes and thus, the smell of the food is inevitably carried to the next order.

“For this reason, we had to separate the fleet for veg orders,” he said.

Take a look at Deepinder Goyal's post on X:

Zomato faces backlash

Goyal defended the feature amid concerns from a section of internet users that the feature could make certain housing societies and residents’ groups ban the entry of the regular Zomato delivery agents who wear red t-shirts and have red boxes on their vehicles.

Goyal said Zomato will stay alert for any such cases and work with residents’ associations to not let this happen.

“We understand our social responsibility due to this change, and we will not back down from solving it when the need arises,” he said.

“And I promise, that if we see any significant negative social repercussions of this change, we will roll it back in a heartbeat.”

He said he got “an overwhelmingly positive response” to the new service from many people

“A lot of comments from young people who eat non-veg food saying ‘now my parents can also use Zomato’,” he wrote on X.

Goyal had said that delivery persons on “pure veg” services will exclusively deliver orders from “pure” vegetarian restaurants and won't handle any non-vegetarian meals. Additionally, they won't enter non-vegetarian restaurants. while carrying the green delivery box.