Deer swims beside orca near San Juan Island. Pics stun people

If you regularly use social media, you may have seen videos and images of orcas swimming around - and at times even getting dangerously close to humans. However, have you ever seen an aquatic creature swim beside a deer? Sounds unbelievable, right? However, this one in a million incident took place near San Juan Islands. And, the pictures of the two animals swimming side by side has stunned people.

The image shows a deer swimming beside an orca. (Instagram/@islandadventurewhales)

The images were posted on the Instagram page of an eco travel company, Island Adventures. “Spot the deer! Something we don’t see every day! While on scene with Bigg’s killer whale T124C ‘Cooper’ at Battleship Island, we noticed a black-tailed deer swimming just a few yards away! Wonder who was more surprised to see who,” they wrote as they posted the pictures. They also added that the pictures were captured by Naturalist Sam Murphy.

Take a look at the post:

Did the images leave you with questions? Well, you’re not alone. There were many who shared their queries and reactions on the posts comments section. Some of them also received replies from the original poster. Just like this individual who asked, “They let the deer live, I guess? Although they're mammal eaters, I assume deer have never been on their diet?” To which, they received a reply that read, “Both parted ways in opposite directions! While marine mammals make up the majority of Bigg's diet, there is documentation of orcas preying on deer, and moose witnessed in south-eastern Alaska!”

Here’s how some other Instagram users reacted:

“Please doe-nt eat me,” joked an Instagram user. “Oh my god that’s insane, that is the luckiest deer in the world,” shared another. “Wow,” posted a third. “OMG,” wrote a fourth.

The post was shared on June 6. Since being posted, it has gathered close to 400 likes. The images have left many intrigued. What are your thoughts on the incident? Did it surprise you too?

