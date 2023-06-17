Home / Trending / Orca attacks boat, swims away with rudder. Terrifying moment captured on camera

Orca attacks boat, swims away with rudder. Terrifying moment captured on camera

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 17, 2023 10:45 AM IST

A video of an orca attacking a boat and swimming away with its rudder was posted on Instagram. The video is fascinatingly scary to watch.

A incredible - and scary - moment involving a boat and an orca was captured on camera. The fascinating video shows how the animal kept on attacking the boat before swimming away with its rudder.

The image shows the orca attacking a boat. (Instagram/@catamaranguru)
The image shows the orca attacking a boat. (Instagram/@catamaranguru)

The video is posted on Instagram. “This is video from our delivery crew of Orcas biting off both rudders on our @bali.catamarans 4.8 on delivery in the Straights of Gibraltar. Check the rudder in its mouth! This is crazy!!” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Also Read: Whale comes dangerously close to a man. Watch chilling video

Take a look at the video below:

The video was posted on June 6. Since being shared, it has accumulated several comments from people.

Also Read: Boat gets close to mama whale swimming with newborn, video prompts mixed reactions

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I’ve seen a few videos of orcas in that part of the sea attacking sail boats. It’s strange behaviour for orcas. I wonder if there is a pod there that has a vendetta against sailboats. Who knows - but so bizarre,” posted an Instagram user. “What is happening,” joined another. “I wonder if they are trying to tell mankind something?” added a third. “They are Orcas. They are quite brilliant and will do what it takes. Surely they were seen before this. Watch out,” wrote a fourth. A few reacted using emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out