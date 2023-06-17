Orca attacks boat, swims away with rudder. Terrifying moment captured on camera
A video of an orca attacking a boat and swimming away with its rudder was posted on Instagram. The video is fascinatingly scary to watch.
A incredible - and scary - moment involving a boat and an orca was captured on camera. The fascinating video shows how the animal kept on attacking the boat before swimming away with its rudder.
The video is posted on Instagram. “This is video from our delivery crew of Orcas biting off both rudders on our @bali.catamarans 4.8 on delivery in the Straights of Gibraltar. Check the rudder in its mouth! This is crazy!!” reads the caption posted along with the video.
Take a look at the video below:
The video was posted on June 6. Since being shared, it has accumulated several comments from people.
Here’s how Instagram users reacted:
“I’ve seen a few videos of orcas in that part of the sea attacking sail boats. It’s strange behaviour for orcas. I wonder if there is a pod there that has a vendetta against sailboats. Who knows - but so bizarre,” posted an Instagram user. “What is happening,” joined another. “I wonder if they are trying to tell mankind something?” added a third. “They are Orcas. They are quite brilliant and will do what it takes. Surely they were seen before this. Watch out,” wrote a fourth. A few reacted using emoticons.