Boat gets close to mama whale swimming with newborn, video prompts mixed reactions

Nature is incredibly beautiful. Videos shared online often remind us of that and there is a latest addition to that list. It is a clip showing a mama whale swimming around with its newborn baby. Expectedly, the video has left people in awe. However, this particular clip has also received concern-filled comments from people highlighting the proximity of a boat to the marine creatures.

The video is shared on the official YouTube channel of Capt Dave's Dana Point Dolphin & whale Watching Safari. They posted the video along with a descriptive caption explaining how the mama whale gave birth to her baby and started swimming around with it.

“Our whale watching passengers and crew had a once-in-a-lifetime sighting off the coast of Dana Strands Beach in Dana Point, California, when we encountered a grey whale giving birth to a calf. At first, the sighting appeared to be a typical migrating grey whale. As the boat slowly approached the animal, our crew noticed it was behaving sporadically. Passengers and crew saw something orange and red coloured in the water that they thought might have been kelp. Instead, a newborn calf came up to the surface!” they wrote.

“For a minute, many of us thought it may be a shark or predatory event. But no, instead of the end of life, it was the beginning of a new one! After surfacing, the newborn calf began learning how to swim and bonding with its mother. The female even brought the calf over to the boats as if to show off her offspring and say hello,” they added. They also added more about the birthing behaviour of the grey whales.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago on January 2. Since being shared, the video has received close to five lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, it has gathered mixed reactions from people.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

“How wonderful to have the experience. Thanks so much for posting; very special. Stay safe out on the water,” commented a YouTube user. “Very cool,” expressed another. “This is inhumane. The whale watchers are REQUIRED by law to stay 100 yards away from the whales. They should be retreating!!! It is incredibly stressful for the whale,” argued a third expressing their displeasure. “Coolest thing I’ve ever seen. Thank you. But why are the boats so close?” wrote a fourth.