Delhi bookstore’s criteria for hiring invokes X users' sarcasm

A Delhi-based bookstore is receiving criticism from netizens after sharing a hiring ad on X. In their post, they explained that the store is looking for someone whose spirit is “always bubbly” and can “smile naturally”. The requirements include working on “weekends, holidays and all hours.”

(representational image).

Kunzum, a chain of bookshops, posted the ad a few hours ago. “Kunzum is hiring. Full-time only, posted in Delhi NCR. We work weekends, holidays and all hours. WFH in NOT an option. Your spirit should always be bubbly, you should smile naturally, and be social enough to chat up strangers. Did we mention that we only accept and retain the best when it comes to talent, skills and performance?” read the first few lines of the ad.

The tweet then goes on to explain the job titles available for the candidates. The post ends with the store’s contact details and a suggestion for the applicants. “We suggest you deep dive into what we do before applying,” reads the store’s advice.

Take a look at this hiring ad by the bookstore:

Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated over one lakh views. While some said that the requirements by the company can only be fulfilled by Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machines, some took the route of hilarity while reacting to the tweet.

“Forgot to mention, remuneration would be in ‘exposure'’,” shared an X user. “Artificial Intelligence will solve this. You don’t deserve to hire human intelligence,” posted another. “Bots? or Humans?” wondered a third.

“Yo whattttt….,” expressed a fourth. “And how much is the salary for these roles? “ asked a fifth. “Perhaps you should hire robots who would work all day, every day, on holidays, weekends and everything in between. You want a bubbly person to suck the life out of them. Right?” wrote a sixth.

