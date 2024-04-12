 Delhi boy swallows ₹5 coin, doctor’s timely intervention saves his life: ‘Remarkable display of medical expertise’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Delhi boy swallows 5 coin, doctor’s timely intervention saves his life: ‘Remarkable display of medical expertise’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 12, 2024 11:37 AM IST

The doctor at the Moolchand Hospital administered anaesthesia and removed the coin from the boy’s body using the Roth net procedure.

A doctor at the Moolchand Hospital in Delhi saved the life of a young boy by removing a five-rupee coin from his throat after he had accidentally swallowed it.

Dr Rishi Raman (left) removed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 coin from the boy's throat and prevented a tragedy. (X/@Moolchand_Hosp)
Dr Rishi Raman (left) removed the 5 coin from the boy's throat and prevented a tragedy. (X/@Moolchand_Hosp)

Shubham Mishra, son of Umashankar Mishra, swallowed the coin a few days ago. Though the boy had no symptoms, the X-ray revealed the presence of 5 coin in his stomach. The boy was then taken to Moolchand Hospital in Delhi, where the team led by Dr Rishi Raman swung into action.

The team administered anaesthesia and removed the coin from the boy’s body using the Roth net procedure, averting the tragedy.

The hospital said, “Post retrieval, a Serpinginous slough-covered ulcer was noted at the site of the lodged coin.”

“In a remarkable display of medical expertise, Moolchand's very own Dr Rishi Raman successfully removed a lodged coin from a young boy's throat!” wrote Moolchand Healthcare while sharing a video on X.

The hospital added, “This isn't just a story of a saved coin – it's a testament to Moolchand's exceptional gastro expertise!”

In the video, Umashankar expressed his gratitude towards the doctor. He said, “My son swallowed 5 coin three to four days ago. We were very tensed. So we contacted Dr Rishi Raman, who removed the coin from our son’s throat. We were so anxious that weren’t able to have food. But Dr Raman removed the coin from our son’s throat within 15 minutes. I am very very thankful to the doctor.”

In February this year, doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital performed surgery on a man who had swallowed 39 coins and 37 magnets. The patient, who was suffering from a psychiatric illness, believed that zinc helps in body-building and ingested the coins and magnets.

The incident came to light when a 26-year-old patient was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital with complaints of repeated vomiting and abdominal pain that had persisted for more than 20 days. The patient was unable to eat anything.

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

