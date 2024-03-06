Delhi’s first-ever bilateral hand transplant helps painter gets his hands back

In a first in Delhi, a team of doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital successfully performed a bilateral hand transplant on a painter who lost both hands in a train accident in 2020. The highly complex surgery lasted for 12 hours. Team of doctors with the painter who got his hands back. (X/DD News)

According to Times Now, Meena Mehta, who served as the administrative head of a reputed school in South Delhi, pledged to donate her organs after her demise. Her kidneys, liver, and corneas have transformed the lives of three people, and her hands have been donated to the painter.

DD News shared before and after pictures of the painter with the caption, “Delhi’s first successful bilateral hand transplant in Ganga Ram Hospital. A terrific story of resilience and courage and also an example of humanity, a lady who was declared brain dead pledged her organs and her hands to find a way for this painter who belonged to an economically weaker section of society and had lost all hope of leading a better life.”

The first picture shows the painter before the hand transplant. The second one shows the man after the surgery. The third picture shows the painter with the team who made this operation a success.

The tweet was shared on March 6 on X. It has since been viewed over 3.8 lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

