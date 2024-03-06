 Delhi’s first-ever bilateral hand transplant helps painter gets his hands back | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Delhi’s first-ever bilateral hand transplant helps painter gets his hands back

Delhi’s first-ever bilateral hand transplant helps painter gets his hands back

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 06, 2024 04:16 PM IST

The painter who underwent a bilateral hand transplant at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi lost both hands in a train accident in 2020.

In a first in Delhi, a team of doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital successfully performed a bilateral hand transplant on a painter who lost both hands in a train accident in 2020. The highly complex surgery lasted for 12 hours.

Team of doctors with the painter who got his hands back. (X/DD News)
Team of doctors with the painter who got his hands back. (X/DD News)

According to Times Now, Meena Mehta, who served as the administrative head of a reputed school in South Delhi, pledged to donate her organs after her demise. Her kidneys, liver, and corneas have transformed the lives of three people, and her hands have been donated to the painter.

Read| Rare liver transplant surgery conducted at Hyderabad hospital

DD News shared before and after pictures of the painter with the caption, “Delhi’s first successful bilateral hand transplant in Ganga Ram Hospital. A terrific story of resilience and courage and also an example of humanity, a lady who was declared brain dead pledged her organs and her hands to find a way for this painter who belonged to an economically weaker section of society and had lost all hope of leading a better life.”

The first picture shows the painter before the hand transplant. The second one shows the man after the surgery. The third picture shows the painter with the team who made this operation a success.

Take a look at the before and after pictures here:

The tweet was shared on March 6 on X. It has since been viewed over 3.8 lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the tweet here:

“Wow, that’s an inspiring story. Kudos to everyone,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Kudos to the doctors! Always believe in science. The future is science.”

“That looks like a miracle,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Big achievement.”

"Nothing less than a miracle. It is amazing what humans can achieve!" shared a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

