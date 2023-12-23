Rare liver transplant surgery conducted at Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad Doctors of Star Hospitals in Hyderabad with the patient, who was suffering from end-stage liver disease, and his donors. (HT Photo)

Surgeons at a Hyderabad-based hospital have successfully conducted a dual lobe liver transplant on a 35-year-old male patient who was suffering from end-stage liver disease, considered a rare case of liver transplant.

Dr Raghavendra Babu, Chief Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgeon, Star Hospitals, who led the surgery, said on Friday the procedure involved transplantation of one graft of liver from each of two donors into the recipient.

“Such a transplant procedure offers sufficient size of donor liver to the patient and at the same time also provides a higher degree of safety to the two donors. In this case, part of the liver was donated to the patient by his wife and brother,” Babu said.

The patient, M Mahesh from Kurnool, was overweight (of nearly 116 kg) and hence, he would require more than one lobe of liver transplant. “Many patients don’t survive such medical conditions. However, the dual lobe liver transplant is a ray of hope for such patients,” said Dr Rahul Medakkar, Group COO of Star Group of Hospitals.

A team of senior doctors from multiple departments completed the surgery in 16 hours on December 4 and the patient, fully recovered from the dual lobe transplant, was discharged on Tuesday.

The initial evaluation revealed that Mahesh was falling outside the standard guidelines for a liver transplant. The patient’s wife, although willing, did not possess a liver of sufficient size to meet the recipient’s needs. Subsequently, the patient’s brother emerged as a potential donor.

“The dual lobe liver transplant stands as an incredibly demanding and challenging surgical procedure, rarely done in India and even in nations such as South Korea, who are renowned for achieving the world’s highest success rates in this surgery. But that was the only option to try on Mahesh for his survival,” Raghavendra Babu said.

A team of doctors, led by Dr Babu and comprising clinical and transplant hepatologist Dr Srinivasa Reddy, hepatobiliary and transplant surgeon Dr Raghuram Reddy, senior anaesthesiologist Dr Sunil, surgical gastroenterologists Dr Bharath Kumar Nara and Dr T V Aditya Chowdary, conducted the surgery on three persons concurrently.

“We have taken utmost post-operative care to see that both the transplanted liver lobes of the patient functioned normally and he recovered completely from the surgery,” Babu said.