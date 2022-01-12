Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Delhi eatery sells thalis at just Rs. 10, netizens laud initiative. Watch
trending

Delhi eatery sells thalis at just Rs. 10, netizens laud initiative. Watch

This video posted on Instagram shows an eatery named Sita Ji Ki Rasoi by Granth Foundation where meals are served at a nominal price of Rs. 10 and sometimes even for free.
The thali being served at Rs. 10, by Sita Ji Ki Rasoi that's run by the Granth Foundation. (instagram/@thefoodiehat)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 01:15 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Feeding people is an act of kindness that is deeply rooted in Indian traditions. And to feed those who can barely afford to eat is an act worth being appreciated. This eatery known as Sita Ji Ki Rasoi that is being run by the Granth Trust and Foundation, is known for doing exactly that. The eatery that they have set up, is located in Rohini, Delhi.

This video has been shared on Instagram by a food blogger named Abhishek who goes by the name The Foodie Hat. It opens to show how thalis are being served at just Rs.10. The food is being served in plates where they add rice, roti, some kind of dal or veggies, according to what is available

The best part of this eatery is that they not only serve food at a very nominal rate but also free of cost, if people are unable to pay. This noble initiative has captured the attention of many and the caption also explains that people can join the foundation if they wish to help in any way. It also details, “They provide unlimited lunch (12-2pm) at Rs. 10/- or free if you are not able to pay.”

RELATED STORIES

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on Instagram on January 1, this video has garnered more than 3.8 lakh views. It has also accumulated several supportive comments.

“I went there and tried, surprisingly the food given was more than expected. The thali was full of food with roti rice and dal. Though the taste is decent, for a hungry stomach it's no less than a blessing. It's a very nice initiative,” commented an Instagram user, followed by a heart emoji. “Wow, great initiative,” posted another. “It gives relief to some people and they can save some money for family as well,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Delhi temperature
National Youth Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP