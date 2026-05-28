Delhi employee stunned after boss gifts him a brand-new SUV for his appraisal: ‘I was shocked’

While most corporate employees walk into their annual appraisal meetings bracing for stressful feedback or standard percentage hikes, one Delhi professional experienced the surprise of a lifetime. Expecting a routine discussion about performance metrics and future goals, he instead walked out of his evaluation to find a brand-new SUV waiting for him. Speaking with Hindustantimes.com, Pratyush Singh shared his absolute shock at the gesture. For him, the moment redefined what it means to be valued at work.

The Delhi employee with his brand new car. (Pratyush Singh)

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Sharing his story, Singh said that when he walked into the appraisal meeting, he thought the management would discuss “performance, achievements, and next year’s goals.”

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He had no inkling of what was to come, even as his seniors praised his performance, telling him, “Good work this year” and “We’re happy with your growth”.

Then came the plot twist: just as the meeting wrapped up, Digiwhistle co-founder CA Deepak Bhati caught Singh completely off guard by saying, “We have an appraisal gift waiting outside.”

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{{^usCountry}} Singh walked out of the office and, to his surprise, an SUV was waiting for him. Recalling the moment, he told Hindustantimes.com, “It was a total surprise and shocking appraisal for me, which I will never forget.” Which car did he get? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh walked out of the office and, to his surprise, an SUV was waiting for him. Recalling the moment, he told Hindustantimes.com, “It was a total surprise and shocking appraisal for me, which I will never forget.” Which car did he get? {{/usCountry}}

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Singh shared that he was gifted an MG Hector as part of his appraisal. According to the car company's official website, the car starts at ₹11 lakh, with variants priced over ₹19 lakh.

How did it feel?

Singh said, “Happy and proud to be a part of such a healthy workplace where I am not just an employee, but rather I am genuinely a part of the company,” adding how happy his colleagues were at his success.

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“They are happy with this, and they are seeking the same obviously, but yes, they expressed that they learned a lot from my journey.”

Was the car his only appraisal?

In addition to the car, he also received a good appraisal from his employers. “And yes, I got a good appraisal also apart from this gift.”

“Feeling appreciated”

Reflecting on this surprising moment, Singh continued, “While handing over the car, my employer reflected on my hard work, my challenging journey, which I had gone through and definitely my achievements.”

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He hopes this grand gesture serves as a valuable lesson for companies that treat their workforce as mere corporate cogs.