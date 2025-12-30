Delhi entrepreneur's viral post questions lack of women at startup event: 'I could count them on my fingers’

Entrepreneur Divyanshi Dhouni’s Instagram post has sparked a conversation about gender representation in the startup ecosystem. After attending a recent event filled with "fresh ideas," she noted a stark lack of female presence, stating she could count the women in the room on her fingers. Snippets from a video shared by a Delhi entrepreneur. (Instagram/@divyanshicreates)

“Walked into a startup event that was genuinely good. The energy was great, the ideas were fresh, and it was good to learn about new ideas and things people are building and thinking big. But there was one thing I noticed, and I have been thinking about it since. There were very few women in the room. I could count them on my fingers, maybe five at most,” wrote Divyanshi Dhouni.

She added, “Not as a complaint, just an observation that stayed with me. Everything was inspiring, except the lack of women. Where are you guys? Women are building. Women are dreaming. They just need to be seen, invited, and encouraged.”

What did social media say?

An individual asked, “Why do you think that is?” Dhouni replied, “I personally think it’s a mix of many things social conditioning, lack of encouragement, safety concerns, risk appetite, and fewer visible women role models in early stage spaces. None of this means women aren’t capable or interested, I have also been to events where there were women building things. And that’s exactly why I shared it because that’s what I genuinely felt while being there, and I felt it was worth sharing and reflecting on.”

Another added, “We still have a long way to go!”A third posted, “Been there!! The key is to show up even if you are the only woman in the room.” A fourth wrote, “I hope more women are taught to take risks. We have been conditioned to safeguard ourselves so much that we don't even know how to take risks. Such an important conversation to have.”

According to Dhouni’s LinkedIn profile, she completed her graduation in Biotechnology from Chandigarh University and then pursued post-graduation from the Indira Gandhi National Open University. She founded her company in 2022.