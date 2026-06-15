Delhi founder explains why he spends ₹30,000 a month on a personal trainer: 'If I can afford it, then why not?'

A Delhi-based entrepreneur has sparked a discussion on personal health spending after revealing that he pays ₹30,000 a month on a personal trainer. Taking to LinkedIn, Rohan Dhawan, founder of business consultancy firm UAbility, shared that his decision to hire a high-end fitness coach left one of his uncles deeply concerned. The founder contrasted his fitness spending with his uncle’s healthcare expenses. (LinkedIn/Rohan Dhawan)

“I pay ₹30,000 a month to a personal trainer and one of my uncles have aged 2 years worrying about it,” Dhawan wrote. He shared that his uncle questioned why he would spend so much money on a trainer when a gym membership could cost as little as ₹2,000 a month. He said that his uncle reacted as if he were “burning the money” and suggested he work out on his own instead.

“The moment he got to know this, he looked at me like I'd told him I was burning the money and said: ‘Beta, itna paisa? Khud nahi kar sakta gym mein? Public gym mein ₹2000 ka membership lo na’,” Dhawan recalled.

However, the founder contrasted his fitness spending with his uncle’s healthcare expenses. He said the 64-year-old family member lives with Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic knee issues and long-term back problems. He also shared that his uncle spends around ₹20,000 a month on medication and another ₹8,000 on physiotherapy.

“That man is 64. Type 2 diabetes. Blood pressure. Knees that don't bend below 90 degrees. A back that's been ‘throwing out’ for 2 decades. He spends ₹20K a month on medications and ₹8K on a physiotherapist who isn't really fixing anything,” he wrote.

The entrepreneur argued that investing in fitness during one’s younger years could help reduce health-related expenses later in life. “I've been lifting for 11 years. The last three with the same coach - former competitive bodybuilder, watches my form, adjusts my macros, texts me at 6 AM if I miss a session. Keeps me healthy. And if I can afford it, then why not?” Dhawan wrote.

“This is the script that broke our parents' generation. Frugality is virtue. Health is always the line item that can wait. Save a few thousand a month for forty years and pay for it with everything that matters after sixty,” he said, adding that he would rather spend ₹30,000 on a trainer in his 30s than spend the same amount on hospital bills in his 50s.