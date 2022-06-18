Delhi government school teacher dances with students on last day of summer camp

Do you remember the days when you used to attend summer camp during the summer vacations at school? Then this video will definitely make you reminiscence about that time and uplift your spirits. The video shows a Delhi government school teacher dancing with her students during the last day of summer camp.

The video was shared on Twitter by Manu Gulati, a Delhi government school teacher, on June 16 and it has received more than 5.75 lakh views so far. The video shows girl students and the teacher grooving to the song ‘Jhumka Bareli Wala’. The video was recorded in an empty classroom during the last day of summer camp. The dance steps of the teacher and her students are quite delightful to watch.

“Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness,” Manu Gulati wrote as caption to the video.

Watch the video below:

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️



Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp...leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

“God bless you Mam, you love your job,” commented a Twitter user. “Society needs teacher like you with whom students are enjoying study as well as extra-curricular activities. Grand salute to you,” shared another. “What a lovely way to conclude a summer camp! Perfect dance moves hardly matters when what’s most important is the spirit!” wrote another individual.

Manu Gulati had shared another video of herself dancing with a student in April which had gone viral.

She is a Fulbright fellow and a PhD scholar according to her Twitter bio. She has more than 27,000 followers.

What are your thoughts on this sweet video?