Delhi government school teacher dances with her student, wows netizens. Watch

As children, one’s teachers have the greatest impact on the kind of people they become in the future and how happy they are in the present. The bond one shares with their teacher is always delightful and a precious memory for the years to come. A video that shows one such moment between a little school girl and her teacher has gone viral on Twitter for all the right reasons.

“Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. ‘मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।’ English language teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day,” reads the caption to this video. It is accompanied by hashtags like #MyStudentsMyPride and #DelhiGovtSchool. The video shows the teacher and her student joyously dancing together in the classroom as other students cheer on.

The video was shared on Twitter by a woman named Manu Gulati. Her bio reads, “I am a proud Delhi Government School teacher, a passionate Mentor, a Fulbright Fellow and a PhD Scholar.” She has more than 19,000 followers on her Twitter handle and is known to regularly post such videos and photos that bring a smile to people's faces.

The video was posted on Twitter on April 25 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring their beautiful bond. It has also received more than 59,500 views on it so far.

A Twitter user wrote, “Really it's commendable to see this perfect relationship between teacher and student. Lots of blessings to you ma'am…for fulfilling your duty so well.” “I am seeing two students like that. With due respect to you Manu Madam this is so so sweet of you and very beautiful and lovely the way you did the dance along with the girl. Sending lots of love to you and your students (...),” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “So lovely to see the teacher matching steps with her student. I wish more teachers did this in class. We would have happier children in schools.”

