Delhi man earning 36,000 as delivery rider spends 15,000 monthly to feed strangers: ‘My father’s values’

In a world where many struggle to make ends meet, some choose to prioritise others' hunger over their own savings. Delhi-based delivery rider Aakash Saroj, who has spent the past few years on the road, is doing exactly that by devoting nearly half of his earnings to feed the homeless. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustantimes.com, he revealed that his daily food drives are entirely self-funded, that he sacrifices his own comfort, and that they are all to honour his father's teaching.

Aakash Saroj, who feeds strangers with his own earnings. (Aakash Saroj)

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Saroj has been working as a delivery rider for the past six years. He also creates content on social media.

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Why does he feed others?

When asked what motivates him to spend nearly half of his earnings, he said that it is to honour his late father’s wishes. “My father’s values. I want to ensure no one sleeps hungry.”

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{{^usCountry}} Though he often receives widespread praise on social media for his initiative, his selfless deed comes with its own unique set of daily hurdles. Balancing a demanding delivery job with his food drives is physically exhausting, and he shared how he has to manage everything, from the finances to the strict time management, without any external help. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though he often receives widespread praise on social media for his initiative, his selfless deed comes with its own unique set of daily hurdles. Balancing a demanding delivery job with his food drives is physically exhausting, and he shared how he has to manage everything, from the finances to the strict time management, without any external help. {{/usCountry}}

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However, all the hard work instantly pays off as he meets different people, makes them smile by sharing warm food, and documents their stories online to inspire others. Recalling one of the most fulfilling and best memories of his initiative, Saroj told hindustantimes.com, “Best Memory: Serving fresh meals to the homeless near Kashmiri Gate flyover.”

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He shared that though he would continue his food drive, he also makes sacrifices to keep it going. He opened up about sacrificing his personal savings, comfort, and time.

How much does he earn?

Saroj told hindustantimes.com, “On average, I earn nearly ₹1200 daily from my delivery work. Out of this, I spend about ₹500 every day on preparing meals and helping people in need through my food drives.”

Though he shares content on social media, he doesn’t earn anything by posting on Instagram. “I earn 0 from Instagram. Everything is 100% self-funded from my delivery work.”

Saroj mainly serves food in and around Pitampura, Rohini, Jahangirpuri, and GTB Nagar. He extends his helping hand to anyone who is hungry and sleeping on the street.

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Reflecting on his life and his mission, Saroj told hindustantimes.com, “No act of kindness is small. True success is giving back to society.”