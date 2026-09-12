Delhi man who once spent 4 hours commuting daily praises remote job: ‘WFH is the best’

A Delhi man has sparked a conversation about remote work after sharing how working from home has transformed his daily life. From spending hours commuting between Delhi and Gurgaon to working from different cities across India, he said the flexibility of a remote job has allowed him to enjoy life beyond work.

A Delhi man shared how working remotely had helped him escape his exhausting four-hour daily commute. (Instagram/a4ajayyyyy)

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(Also read: Mumbai woman says working from office does not mean higher productivity: ‘Office is way slower than WFH’)

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Sharma shared a video in which he reflected on the stark difference between his routine last year and his life now. He said he previously spent four hours travelling every day, in addition to working a nine-hour shift.

‘Companies should bring back work from home culture’

Expressing his gratitude for having a remote job, Sharma said, "Man, I'm actually very thankful that I have work from home, like I have a remote job. Last year, I used to travel four hours daily - Delhi to Gurgaon, Gurgaon to Delhi - with a nine-hour shift."

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{{^usCountry}} He then spoke about how remote work has given him the freedom to work from different places without being tied to a daily office commute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then spoke about how remote work has given him the freedom to work from different places without being tied to a daily office commute. {{/usCountry}}

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"And this year, two months ago I was in Manali, one month ago I was in Delhi, for the past one month I've been in Goa, two days ago I was in Bangalore, and even right now, after finishing my work, I'm here with this view," he said.

Sharma concluded by making a case for companies to offer employees greater flexibility. "So I think work from home, remote jobs are the best. Companies should bring back work from home culture so that everyone can enjoy life like this."

Watch the clip here:

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His video highlights a debate that has become increasingly familiar among employees, particularly those living in large cities where travelling to and from the workplace can take up several hours of the day.

Social media users relate to his experience

The post drew reactions from social media users, many of whom agreed with Sharma's take on remote work and lengthy office commutes.

(Also read: Delhi woman calls out companies for monitoring employees ‘every minute’: ‘It hurts productivity’)

One user wrote, "Remote work really gives you your life back." Another commented, "Four hours of daily travel sounds exhausting." A third person pointed to the challenges of commuting between the two cities, saying, "Delhi to Gurgaon daily is a job in itself." Echoing Sharma's argument in favour of flexibility, another user wrote, "This is exactly why people love work from home."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)