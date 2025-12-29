Delhi Police arrests 5 after video of men performing dangerous high-speed car stunts goes viral

Five people have been arrested in Delhi after a video showing dangerous car stunts on city roads went viral on social media, the police said on Sunday. As part of the action, 4 vehicles allegedly used in the incident have also been seized. The vehicles were also impounded during the operation.(Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

The video, widely circulated on X, shows multiple cars racing along Ring Road late at night. The vehicles can be seen swerving between lanes, zigzagging through traffic and overtaking at high speed, while some passengers stand out of the sunroofs and windows shouting as the convoy moves past other motorists.

According to police, the clip was reportedly recorded on December 26 and showed 4 to 5 cars being driven recklessly from the ITO area towards Noida. The manner of driving posed a serious risk to both the occupants and other road users on the busy stretch.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Delhi Police said, “Delhi Police team of I.P. Estate police station arrested 5 youths who risked the lives of themselves and others by doing stunts on the road. Taking cognizance of the video that went viral on social media, the police team identified the accused and arrested them with the help of CCTV footage. Four vehicles used for stunts were also confiscated.”

Officials added that those involved were traced using surveillance footage, and their vehicles were impounded during the operation.

How did social media react?

After the video surfaced on X, several users tagged Delhi Police while seeking action. Responding to one such post, police said the area traffic inspector had already been informed and appropriate legal action was underway.

The footage sparked strong reactions online, with many users calling the stunt “extremely risky” and criticising the growing incidents of rash driving in the Capital. Some users also urged stricter enforcement to deter similar behaviour on city roads.

Police have appealed to motorists not to indulge in such stunts, warning that strict action will be taken against violators under relevant provisions of the law.