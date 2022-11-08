Delhi Police shares hard-hitting PSA on texting while driving. It’ll make you think

Delhi Police often takes to various social media platforms to share advisories to create awareness among people. Their latest share is a hard-hitting PSA on why one shouldn’t text while driving. It is one of such videos that will make you think.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department shared their caption in Hindi. When translated, it reads, “'Look somewhere, aim somewhere' can be dangerous. While driving, keep the focus only on the road, not on the mobile. ”

The video isn’t new and was shared back in 2017. It was posted as a part of the Western Cape Government's Safely Home initiative. “People can't even text and walk, so why do they text and drive?,” reads the caption of the video shared on YouTube.

The video starts with a collection of apparent funny situations where people are seen falling down or bumping into things while texting and walking. However, towards the end of the video, the scene changes to show a woman getting into an accident while driving and texting.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on November 7. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 15,000 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Excellent message,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great effort to spread awareness,” expressed another. Some showed their reactions through thumbs up emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}