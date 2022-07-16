DelhiRains trends on Twitter as people share breathtaking posts about downpour

After unbearable heat and humidity, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms brought some respite for the residents of Delhi-NCR. As the rain hit several parts of the city on Saturday, people are rejoicing in the much-needed weather change. Many customarily took to Twitter to share breathtaking photos and videos of the downpour.

As people started tweeting about the downpour with the hashtag #DelhiRains, it started trending on the microblogging site. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

A Twitter user shared a video of the downpour and wrote, "Rain bless."

IFS Rakesh Tiwari shared a stunning photo on the microblogging site. He also wrote “Weekend and #DelhiRains,” along with a heart emoticon

An individual shared a video which you should watch while keeping the volume up.

Another shared breathtaking images of clouds.

According to meteorological officials, Delhi will likely receive scattered rain or drizzles until the monsoon trough shifts towards north-west India again.