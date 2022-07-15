Delhi to get only ‘drizzle’ for the next six days, says IMD
Parts of Delhi received light rain on Thursday, but that had little impact on the humidity and heat, which remained high throughout the day, meteorological officials said, adding that for the next six days, till July 20, the capital city is likely to receive only scattered rain or drizzles, until the monsoon trough shift towards north-west India again.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius (°C), three notches above normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels oscillated between 65-83%, making for a very stuffy day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has a green alert -- meaning weather events to have minimum impact on normal life -- in place for Delhi for the next six days until July 20.
RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said conditions remained unsuitable for moderate or heavy rainfall in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, however isolated parts may still receive light to moderate showers, owing to convective rain. “If humidity and temperatures are high, thunderclouds can form in some places and bring a short but intense spell of rain in some parts of NCR, but until the trough moves north from central India, we will not see proper monsoon rains,” he said.
Safdarjung recorded only ‘trace’ rainfall in a 24-hour window between 8.30am Wednesday and Thursday. ‘Trace’ rainfall was again recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Thursday by Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar stations, while Delhi University recorded 0.5mm during this period. The highest rainfall on Thursday was a 2mm spell in Mayur Vihar.
In terms of minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 28.4°C, one degree above normal. Delhi’s hottest location on Thursday was the Najafgarh station, which crossed the 40-degree mark and recorded a high of 40.1°C. The Sports Complex station in Akshardham had the highest minimum temperature at 30.6°C.
Forecast for Friday says light rain and thundershowers may occur in isolated places, with the maximum and minimum expected to be around 38 and 28°C. respectively.
-
Man booked for suicide abetment, rape after Delhi woman names him suicide note
Over a week after a 33-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in south-east Delhi's Jaitpur, police on Thursday registered a case of rape and abetment to suicide against the man with whom she had a relationship, after recovering a suicide note from her person during inquest proceedings. When police reached the spot, they found the woman hanging and immediately shifted her to AIIMS, where doctors declared her brought dead, a senior officer said.
-
Students uploading violent content on social media for popularity: Police
A police investigation into the involvement of teenage boys in the crude bomb attack and recent clash on the banks of the Sangam has led to shocking revelations. Police found that these teenagers had uploaded videos of their violent clashes on social media, where they have also created group of violent teenagers. Police said that the teenagers did all this for “popularity and for increasing their followers on social media”.
-
Delhi court seeks CCTV footage after Sharjeel Imam alleges assault inside Tihar jail cell
A Delhi court on Thursday directed Tihar jail authorities to place on record the CCTV camera footage of the prison cell, where former JNU student Sharjeel Imam is lodged in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, after Imam alleged that he was assaulted and harassed on June 30 by eight to nine inmates, who, along with the assistant superintendent, had entered his cell on the pretext of carrying out an illegal search.
-
U.P. iIndustrial development dept sets 6-month target
Lucknow: Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said on Thursday that after achieving the target set under the 100- day action plan, the department had set the target for the next six months. The officers had been directed to complete all the projects on schedule, he said. Addressing a review meeting on Thursday, Nandi said in the next few months, the construction work of Ganga Expressway would start.
-
Proposal for 7 new hostels for OBC students sent to Centre: Minister
Narendra Kashyap, minister of state (independent charge) for backward classes welfare and divyangjan empowerment said that project for seven new hostels has been prepared and sent to the Central government for approval. “ISO-9001:2015 certificates have been obtained for 9 out of 18 Bachpan Day Care centres. A special stadium has been started at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and also artificial limb transplant and rehabilitation centre has also been started here,” said the minister.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics