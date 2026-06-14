Delhi woman says ‘most Indians become disciplined abroad’, explains civic sense problem at home

A Delhi woman has sparked a debate online after sharing her thoughts on why civic sense remains a challenge in India. Taking to Instagram, Mitali Sharma said that the problem is not always linked to education, money or awareness, but to a deeper belief that people who break rules often get ahead.

A Delhi woman shared why people in India struggled with civic sense despite education and awareness. (Instagram/mitali.this.side)

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The video was shared with the caption, "Hot take but just a thought!"

Woman shares her view on civic sense

In the clip, Mitali said, "Okay, I just landed back in India after 20 days of staying outside, which was probably my longest time outside India. And I feel maine crack kar liya hai ki log India mein civic sense jaisi chhoti si cheez kyun nahi follow kar paa rahe hain. (I feel I have cracked why people in India are unable to follow a small thing like civic sense). And no, it is not lack of education, lack of money, or lack of awareness. It is a very subconscious thought that is fed to all of us Indians right from when we are born, ki system hamesha rules todne walon ko incentivize karta hai. (that the system always incentivizes those who break the rules)."

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She added that this mindset can be seen in schools, colleges, workplaces, temple queues and even traffic. "Agar hum system ke hisab se chalenge aur saare rules follow karenge, pakka mandir ki line mein chaar log usko todkar humse aage nikal jayenge aur hum vahin khade reh jayenge. (If we go by the system and follow all the rules, definitely four people will break it in the temple line, get ahead of us, and we will be left standing there)," she said.

Mitali also spoke about how people try to move ahead in traffic even when they are not in a hurry. She said this behaviour applies to people breaking queues at government hospital OPDs as well as Mercedes owners breaking lines on roads.

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"So no, it is not money, education, or awareness. It is the basic human nature ki agar har koi mere aaspaas unfair means use kar raha hai, toh main kyun rules aur systems ke hisab se chaloon? (that if everyone around me is using unfair means, then why should I follow the rules and go according to the system?)" she said.

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to the video

The video drew several reactions. One user wrote, "True, but I feel blessed that I am not like those people." Another said, "Oh God, this is so true. It makes so much sense!" A third commented, "I completely agree. Thanks a ton for posting this." Another added, "Finally someone said the truth."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)