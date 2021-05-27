Home / Trending / Delivery boy brings food free of charge to customer with wrong address
Delivery boy brings food free of charge to customer with wrong address

The customer posted a picture of the delivery boy with his mother on Facebook, while appreciating the gesture
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST
A picture of the Grab delivery boy with the customer's mother(Facebook/ Pate Othman)

A customer of Grab Food from Selangor, Malaysia took to Facebook on May 24 to post a picture of his mother with the company’s delivery boy, Azrul, along with a story that melted the netizen’s hearts.

When he ordered food two weeks prior to the post, he forgot to change his location from work to home. By the time he realised the mistake, it was “too late.” So, he decided to call Azrul to tell him that he is no longer in the office so Azrul can keep the food for himself. However, Azrul decided to bring the food home free of charge so that the customer had something to eat. The customer gave him a small ang pow, an envelope, with 100 Malaysian ringgit.

Azrul did not open the envelope until he halted at a petrol pump to fuel up. Azrul came back to the customer to return the money as he thought it was "too much", but he was told that his actions were priceless. Azrul went on to take a photo with the customer’s mom who was quite touched by his gesture. Take a look.

The post has garnered over 34,000 reactions and more than 10,000 shares. Several netizens appreciated Azrul in the comments section while others called it a heartwarming story.

“Well done boy. Keep it up!” one posted. “It’s great to know that there are people that still have integrity and pride no matter what they do,” another commented.

What do you think about this gesture?

