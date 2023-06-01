Delivery man breaks customer’s flower pot, then does this

A story of what a delivery man did after accidentally breaking a customer’s flower pot is winning people’s hearts. It is one of such stories that show how beautiful human interactions can be. There is a possibility that the tale will warm your heart too.

The image was shared by a Twitter user who posted about his interaction with a delivery man who broke his flower pot. (Twitter/@EliMcCann)

It all started with a post by Twitter user Eli McCann who shared about his husband’s telephonic conversation with a delivery man who broke a pot kept on their porch. “Husband ordered food delivery tonight and the dude who brought it accidentally knocked over a pot on our porch and he called to apologize and offered to pay for it and I heard husband say ‘that could happen to anyone and you are a sweetheart who doesn't need to worry about this’,” he tweeted.

Just two days later, he shared an update about how the delivery man came back to their house with a new pot to replace the one he had broken. He also left them a letter. “The food delivery guy just dropped this off. I caught him as I was pulling up to the house and he was so sweet. I told him I tweeted about the interaction and that it went viral and he got a kick out of that,” McCann tweeted. He also shared images of the new pot and the letter. In the note, the driver not only apologised for breaking the pot but also thanked them for being kind.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted on May 31, the tweet has received close to 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Jordan is an angel,” posted a Twitter user. “The icing on the cake is that this pot is so cute!” joined another. “We need more people like all three of you in this world!” added a third. “That pot is going to be special now for sure and has a lovely story!” wrote a fourth.

