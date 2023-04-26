Redditor's wholesome gesture of treating parents with their saved money wins hearts

The Internet is full of wholesome stories, and now, another tale that has tugged at the heartstrings of many is of a Redditor who gave a luxurious treat to their parents with their saved money. The Redditor shared that they saved money from their internships to treat their parents in a five-star restaurant. Not only that, but the person also gifted their father a watch. Redditor shared that they treated their parents with their saved money.(Unsplash)

The Redditor wrote, "So this happened last week. I had saved some money from my internships but was very shy (idk why) to ask them to come with me where I would pay the bill. I gathered all the courage with the help of my sister and took them as they would never agree to go to a 5-star restaurant. Mamma and papa were both mesmerized by the interior. I could see it on their face. When we sat at the table, I said, "Jo order karna hai kar lijie, aaj bill mai dunga." I literally started crying when I said that statement (I could not even finish what I was saying) it was a special moment for me.

They further added, "As you know, desi parents don't express much of their feeling in front of their kids, they didn't react much, but I could see the shine in my father's eyes. Later when we were returning home, I gifted my father an Enticer watch work 7K."

Take a look at their post below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 300 times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Reading this makes me so happy for some reason. Good for you OP." A second added, "I shed a couple of tears reading this. One of the first gifts that I bought with my first salary was a saree for my MIL. She has worn it on a total of two occasions. Every time some guests come to our home, she brings out the saree and shows everyone- 'dekh, ye apni pahli tankhwah se mere liye ye wali saree layi thi'. I get so happy every time she does that." A third shared, "This reminds me of my very first earning of cash prize of 2000 rupees from a programming contest. I bought something for my parents and my didi and jiju. The first giveaway is a cherishable memory for life." "I will also do the same for my parents one day," expressed a fourth.