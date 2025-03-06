Deloitte links performance bonus to office attendance for some employees: ‘Ensure in-person collaboration’

Deloitte has informed employees in its US tax division that office attendance will now factor into their performance evaluations, potentially affecting their bonuses. Staff in this division are expected to work in person two to three days per week, marking a shift towards stricter attendance policies within the company, reported the Financial Times. Deloitte is linking office attendance to performance bonuses for some employees(REUTERS)

“Being present at a Deloitte office or client site will now be considered in your … performance evaluations,” Deloitte wrote in a message to US tax staff seen by the Financial Times. The message further added that staff in this team should “ensure in-person collaboration 2-3 days (50%) weekly.”

A shift in policy?

Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms, provides a range of services, including audit, consulting, tax, and financial advisory. With a workforce of approximately 460,000 employees worldwide, the firm has championed hybrid work arrangements for years.

According to its official policy, employees are generally trusted to determine how they work best while meeting client and team needs. However, this latest development for the US tax practice suggests a shift in its approach to hybrid work, at least for some employees.

Deloitte has been a flexible employer since 2014 and made its hybrid working policy official three years ago, reports Fortune.

This move mirrors similar actions by other major corporations. Google incorporated office attendance into employee evaluations in 2023, reinforcing its requirement of three days a week in the office.

Wall Street firms such as JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have gone even further, mandating five-day office weeks for most employees. Recently, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon ranted against work from home in a foul-mouthed tirade, arguing that in-office work is essential for productivity.

Other Big Four firms have also taken steps to increase office presence. PwC recently informed its UK workforce that, starting in 2025, employees must be in the office or at client sites for at least 60% of their working time. Meanwhile, EY has been monitoring employee engagement, even taking disciplinary action against staff who were found to have violated internal policies regarding training session participation.