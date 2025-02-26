Desis school German influencer: Woman called out for making fun of Indian English - watch

A video shared by a German influencer about how Indians use the word “expired” to talk about someone’s death has sparked a wave of backlash on social media. In the video, she is seen narrating an instance where someone used “expired”, and how it left her baffled. The German influencer whose comment on Indian English has sparked an outrage. (Instagram/the_induflencer)

“Let me know in the comments if you also use “expired“? No judgement. Do you use the word expired for someone that passed away?” she wrote as she posted the video on Instagram.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “India?! What is going on?” She then says how she has heard people use expired while talking about death. Laughing, she says that “a prescription gets expired”, not a person.

Take a look at the video here:

How did social media react?

The video prompted people to slam the influencer, with some asking her to return to school to “get her basics right.” An individual posted, “It’s not the whole of India. It’s the entire India.” Another added, “Expired is also used in hospitals in medical terms to refer to death.”

A third expressed, "India has more doctors than your country, so Indians commonly use clinical terminology. In medical terms, we don’t say, 'The patient died at 8:00 PM'; instead, we say, “The patient expired at 8:00 PM.” So, rather than laughing at Indian vocabulary, try learning some clinical terms as well.” A fourth wrote, “I’ve even heard it in American English growing up. Girl, get out more!”

The influencer, who goes by Sonya on YouTube and Instagram, claims in her bio that she is learning Hindi. She often shares vlogs about India, including videos of her wearing Indian attire and tasting Indian food.