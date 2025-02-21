Viral video gives fascinating peek into Japanese school lunch meal, desi internet feels jealous

For schoolchildren, lunchtime is undoubtedly the most exciting part of the day. The sound of the lunch bell ringing is like music to their ears, signalling a well-earned break and the chance to dive into their tiffin boxes. Indian lunchboxes are a delightful mix of surprises—fluffy aloo parathas with achar, fragrant lemon rice, grilled sandwiches, or the unbeatable rajma chawal. Some lucky students even find a sneaky samosa or a sweet treat lovingly packed by a parent. That first bite? Pure bliss! A viral video of Japan’s meticulously organized school lunches impressed viewers.(Instagram/jukananan727)

But have you ever wondered what students in other countries enjoy for lunch? A recent video showcasing Japanese school lunches has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers both impressed and envious.

A peek Into Japanese school lunches

A video creator recently shared an inside look at Japanese school lunches, and the level of care and precision is astonishing. Unlike the varied homemade meals seen in Indian tiffin boxes, Japanese school lunches are carefully planned, balanced, and served with an impressive level of organisation.

Watch the clip here:

The creator highlighted that filming inside a Japanese school cafeteria is no simple task. They had to undergo a specimen test and obtain official permission from the National School Lunch Organisation before being allowed to record. This speaks volumes about how seriously Japan takes its school meal programme.

The video, originally shared by Instagram user @jukananan727, has already racked up over 12 million views, sparking an engaging discussion among users.

Internet reacts

Many viewers were amazed by the structure and nutritional value of Japanese school lunches, with some even comparing them to their own childhood meals. One user commented, "This is not just food; it’s an experience! Look at how well-balanced and nutritious it is." Another user pointed out, "Meanwhile, I grew up eating chips and juice for lunch."

Some Indian viewers couldn’t help but reminisce about their own tiffin boxes, with one writing, "Nothing can replace the joy of opening an aloo paratha from a steel dabba!" Another user cheekily added, "Our school lunch was just Maggi in a thermos, and we still fought over it."

A few users also highlighted the discipline in Japanese schools. "Even lunchtime is so structured and organised. It’s impressive!" wrote one commenter. Another joked, "If my school had lunches like this, I’d never have skipped class!"