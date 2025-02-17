Japan company offers hangover leave and time off for upsetting favourite celebrity news

With Japan facing a shrinking workforce and a shortage of applicants, companies are finding creative ways to attract young employees. While larger firms are increasing salaries, smaller companies that can't match those wages are offering unconventional benefits instead, reproted The Sun. Companies are introducing unusual leaves as Japan deals with a shrinking workforce and a lack of job applicants.(Pexel)

TrustRing, a tech company based in Osaka, has introduced a range of unusual leave options to make its workplace more appealing. Employees can take time off for hangovers, allowing them to rest and return to work feeling refreshed. One worker, who reported to the office at noon after drinking the night before, said the extra rest helped improve productivity.

Also read: Coimbatore startup distributes ₹14.5 crore between 140 employees, founder explains why

Unusual leave policy

The company also grants “celebrity loss leave,” enabling employees to take time off when their favourite celebrities make major announcements, such as getting married. In 2021, a staff member took leave after Japanese musician and actor Gen Hoshino revealed his marriage to actress Yui Aragaki.

Company president Daigaku Shimada explained that these policies help them stay competitive despite offering a relatively modest starting salary of 222,000 yen (US$1,400) per month, plus overtime pay. The strategy appears to be working—TrustRing has seen strong business performance, and no employees have quit in the past three years.

To further enhance the workplace experience, the company has even set up a drinks bar at the office. The unique benefits have sparked interest online, with many praising the idea. Some social media users joked about finding more favourite celebrities just to take extra days off.

A similar approach has been adopted in China, where supermarket chain Pangdonglai offers “unhappy leave.” Employees can take up to 10 extra days off if they feel stressed or unmotivated. Founder Yu Donglai emphasized the importance of giving workers the freedom to take a break when needed.

Also read: 'No office, sketched plans on floor': Founder of India's first unicorn recounts humble startup story