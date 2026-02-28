Developer claims Singapore startup has not paid salary for over three months: 'Tried messaging my manager'
The developer shared frustration over months of delayed payments and repeated promises.
An Indian developer working for a Singapore-based startup recently opened up about not receiving salary since December.
In a Reddit post, the developer shared frustration over months of delayed payments and repeated promises.
“Haven't been paid since December, working remotely for a Singapore startup,” the caption of the post reads.
Salary delayed since December:
According to the post, the developer's role is fully remote, and work is carried out from India.
“It’s a WFH role, and I haven’t received my salary since December,” the post adds.
The developer claimed salary payments stopped in December and have not been credited since then.
The developer contacted both the manager and the CEO many times, yet similar answers were given every time.
"I’ve tried messaging my manager and the CEO, and it's always:I’ve got a bank issue, we will initiate the salary this week or next week.”
Despite these repeated promises, the developer claimed the payment had still not been received.
“I’m not sure what to do next, I can’t keep working without pay, but I also don’t want to burn bridges either,” the post adds.
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users reacted strongly to the post, with many expressing concern over the unpaid salary. Several said the situation was unfair and advised stopping work until payment is received.
One of the users commented, “If you are not being paid, then you are not 'working' for them, you are doing free labour.”
A second user commented, “Bank issue was the exact statement I got from a former boss at a startup that hadn't paid me for months.”
A third user commented, “I've been in the same situation, but eventually got paid. If you think something is fishy, start looking for another job, but do not burn any bridges.”
“This has happened to me, and it's a very depressing phase. I worked for a New zealand based startup where he scammed our small team for almost 5 months' salary,” another user commented.
