Developer claims Singapore startup has not paid salary for over three months: 'Tried messaging my manager'

An Indian developer working for a Singapore-based startup recently opened up about not receiving salary since December. The developer's role is fully remote, and work is carried out from India. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, the developer shared frustration over months of delayed payments and repeated promises.

“Haven't been paid since December, working remotely for a Singapore startup,” the caption of the post reads.

Salary delayed since December: According to the post, the developer's role is fully remote, and work is carried out from India.

“It’s a WFH role, and I haven’t received my salary since December,” the post adds.

The developer claimed salary payments stopped in December and have not been credited since then.

The developer contacted both the manager and the CEO many times, yet similar answers were given every time.

"I’ve tried messaging my manager and the CEO, and it's always:I’ve got a bank issue, we will initiate the salary this week or next week.”

Despite these repeated promises, the developer claimed the payment had still not been received.

“I’m not sure what to do next, I can’t keep working without pay, but I also don’t want to burn bridges either,” the post adds.

Also Read: Techie fired for using AI to write code that later broke production: 'Got a Slack at 11 pm'