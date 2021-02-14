Dia Mirza shares video of cute mango ‘thief’. It’s a parrot

There is something extremely sweet about the videos which capture various antics of the animals and birds. There is a newest addition to that list and it’s a clip shared by actor Dia Mirza. Taking to Twitter, she shared the video of a cute mango ‘thief.’ It’s a parrot.

Mirza shared the video with a small yet apt caption. “Aam chor,” she wrote, which translates to Mango thief.

The clip shows the bird perched on a tree enjoying a ripe mango. Take a look at the clip and chances are it may make you say “Aww.”

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 48,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some talked about the adorableness of the video, a few shared similar content.

“Bada cute chor hai [Such a cute thief],” wrote a Twitter user. “I love this video,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?