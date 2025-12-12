Did Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley split? Explosive report says Bravo couple may be ending marriage

Rumors are rising around The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star (RHOSLC), Bronwyn Newport and her husband, Todd Bradley, after an exclusive report suggested the couple may have announced a separation during the upcoming season 6 reunion special. Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley may be ending their marriage: Reports claim(Instagram )

An early social-media post hinted that Newport revealed she and Bradley were separating.

However, as of now, neither Newport nor Bradley has officially confirmed a split to the public, and reports remain based on production and social-media sources. Although it is clear that their relationship has been one of the more talked-about storylines in RHOSLC's current season.

On-screen drama fuels speculation

Bronwyn Newport, who joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in 2024 and immediately rose to popularity as one of the more vocal characters, hasn't held back when talking about personal struggles with Bradley on camera.

She has even gone ahead and discussed in an episode about the idea of trying an open marriage, which reportedly shocked Bradley.

Co-stars have also commented on the couple's relationship, according to viewers. Whitney Rose, a cast member, previously discussed Newport's readiness to discuss difficult subjects in her marriage. These public discussions of private issues have ignited fan interest.

A recent episode also depicted Todd Bradley getting upset that Bronwyn shared intimate details about their sex life with castmates, in the wake of an incident where Bronwyn described how Todd was “caught looking at photos of women on his phone” during a flight.

Newport has not shied away from discussing past cheating issues. “A couple of years ago, we were on a trip, and he was texting someone on his iPad, and Gwen went to say something to him, and Gwen saw it over his shoulder,” she said, referring to her daughter from a previous relationship.

Will the reunion episode confirm anything?

According to a Reality Blurb article published on December 11, 2025, insiders and fan-page sources suggest that Newport and Bradley have separated and that she made the announcement during the RHOSLC reunion taping.

That article cites posts on social platforms and claims from a fan page that sources close to the production confirmed the split, and even shared context about Newport allegedly consulting attorneys and confronting Bradley about ending the marriage.

No official confirmation has been made yet; however, a mid-season trailer shows Newport without her wedding ring.