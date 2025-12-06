Why did Sutton Stracke fire assistant Avi Gabay? RHOBH cast left shocked by decision

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) premiered on December 4, 2025, and the season opened with new drama. Sutton Stracke fires her assistant(Instagram)

Sutton Stracke had fired her longtime assistant and confidante, Avi Gabay. The decision was revealed during the “After Show” segment.

“It was just a business decision for me,” Sutton said, citing a shift in lifestyle. She mentioned having no kids at home, no boutique to manage, and no need for a full-time helper. “We ran our course,” she said.

The social media did not react well to the announcement. Within hours, hashtags like #JusticeForAvi, #SuttonDrama, and #RHOBHSeason15 were trending on X.

A user on X wrote, “Sutton acting confused about why anyone cares that Avi got fired. Girl, your youngest just turned 18… and then you shut down the store and let your assistant go. Of course, there are questions.”

Avi Gabay was also pictured with Sutton's ex-assistant Garcelle Beauvais, a development in the story of which Sutton did not survive the social media bash.

A reality TV fan, Dustin Cone, on X writes speculating that Sutton did not fire Avi, but he quit. He wrote, “Don’t believe for a MOMENT that Avi was fired. Bet you he quit cause Sutton was a terrible boss AND Avi was on Garcelle’s side.”

Some fans are also speculating that Avi could have become too expensive for Sutton. Justamom1st writes on X, “Hear me out...could Sutton just not afford Avi anymore? 🤔 She has to be losing child support as an empty nester. I know she isn't poor, but maybe not able to afford Avi's salary specifically.”

Sutton's empty-nest reason

According to Sutton’s explanation on the After Show and a recent interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM program, as an “empty nester” with no storefront to manage, she simply no longer needed a personal assistant living in her house. The working relationship reportedly just… ended. “Nothing really happened, there was no drama,” she insisted.

She added she was “surprised” that the decision also ended their friendship.

What do the co-stars think?

Several cast-mates, including Bozoma Saint John, were quoted by Reality Tea after the firing, saying they suspected “something crazy, detrimental” must have happened behind the scenes.

On the After Show clips, it is seen that Dorit and Boz were shocked. They didn’t know about it until the producer told them. Kyle says, "there seems like there was an absolute agenda."