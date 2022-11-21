Diet Sabya shares post on Sabyasachi earrings featuring tiger and crocodile, they remind people of this Bengali proverb

If you keep yourself busy with updates about unusual creations from the fashion world or designers who imitate works of others, then you may have heard of the Instagram page Diet Sabya. It is an Indian fashion watchdog page that is inspired by another Insta page with an international following, Diet Prada. In their latest share, Diet Sabya shared a post about Sabyasachi earrings featuring tiger and crocodile. The post has created a chatter among people with some saying that the jewellery piece reminds them of a popular Bengali proverb.

“Sabya ‘chipkali’/ ghariyaal earrings. Yes/No?,” reads the caption posted along with a picture. The picture looks like a text screenshot with a question that reads, “I’m sorry but is that a chipkali.”

A post about the earrings was also shared on the official Instagram page of Sabyasachi along with the caption that reads, “NAMASTE NEW YORK. ‘Bengal’s grand history of handcrafted jewellery almost faded away because of a lack of patronage. I want to bring this legacy back to the world. ’ Statement earrings from Sabyasachi High Jewellery’s Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection. ”

Take a look at the post shared by Diet Sabya:

Since being shared some 19 hours ago, the post has gathered close to 4,900 likes. The share has also gathered several likes and comments from people. Some people wrote that the earrings reminded them of the Bengali proverb “Jole Kumir Dangay Bagh.” When translated it means “There’s no way to escape as there’s a crocodile in water and a tiger on land.”

“No.... It's crocodile.... In Bengali we call it like... Jole Kumir Dangay Bagh... Means Crocodile in the Water, Tiger on the Bank,” wrote an Instagram user. “Reminds me of Sundarbans, the land is ruled by RBT (Royal Bengal Tiger), and the waters by Crocodiles. I guess that's the inspiration behind this piece,” posted another. “This translates to a Bengali idiom/saying : ‘Jolay Kumir Daangay Baagh’ - translates to: There is crocodile in the water and tiger on the shore. Meaning where will you go,” commented a third.

A few also wrote “No” or “Nope” to show their reactions to the earrings. Some shared that they would love to try it out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON