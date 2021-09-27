Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Different reactions of dogs after man barks at them is hilarious to watch

The video of the dogs has sparked hilarious reactions.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:09 PM IST
The image shows the dogs Skye and Cooper with their human.(Instagram/@lifewithkleekai)

In today’s edition of videos that will leave you laughing, here is a clip involving two dogs and a man. Shared on Instagram, the video showcases the different reactions of two dogs when their human barks at them.

The video is shared on the Instagram page lifewithkleekai that is dedicated to the dogs named Cooper and Skye. “Who do you relate to? Crazy copper or chill Skye?” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the dogs sitting on a couch with their human sitting in front of them. Within moments, he barks towards them. And, the dogs react in completely different ways.

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 9,300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Skye's face was priceless!” wrote an Instagram user. “Love these two… such contrasting personalities!” shared another. “Skye looks like this is all happening before coffee and she’s had enough of it. Long suffering Skye,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

