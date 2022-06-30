Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Diljit Dosanjh 'goes' grocery shopping with Dua Lipa, just not the way you would think
Diljit Dosanjh ‘goes’ grocery shopping with Dua Lipa, just not the way you would think

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share a video sharing how she ‘went’ to shopping with Dua Lipa.
The image, taken from the viral video shared by Diljit Dosanjh, shows the singer with a shopping cart.(Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 02:52 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Have you ever scrolled through Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram page? Do you follow him on Insta? Then you may be aware that the singer’s Insta page is filled with various videos that show him preparing various dishes. Recently he shared a hilarious video showing how to shop for the ingredients to prepare delicious dishes. And, the video has a Dua Lipa twist too. There is a chance that his video will leave you both amazed and amused.

“Grocery Shopping With @dualipa [Dua Lipa],” he wrote and shared the video. The clip opens to show the singer dressed in a casual attire, complete with a red cap. He is seen grooving to the song Dua Lipa by Jack Harlow. He showcases various moves while roaming around a grocery store shopping.

Take a look at the fun video:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 2.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. People couldn’t stop showcasing their admiration for the singer.

Comedian Lilly Singh shared a comment on Diljit Dosanjh’s video. “We are the same,” she wrote. An Instagram user posted, “Imagine going to grocery shopping on a regular day and saamne Diljit paaji dance karte hue dikhte hai.” A third also shared their opinion on the video and expressed, “Why sooo cute?!”

