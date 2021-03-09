Home / Trending / Diljit Dosanjh joins the ‘pawri’ with glimpses from his shooting set
trending

Diljit Dosanjh joins the ‘pawri’ with glimpses from his shooting set

Since being shared, Diljit Dosanjh's video has received more than one million views.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh's post prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

If you’re a regular user of social media, there is a possibility that you have seen videos or images of the pawri-trend which took over the Internet. Turns out, the viral “Pawri ho ri hai” craze is yet to go away as many are sharing various kinds of posts under the trend. The latest inclusion to that list is this video by Diljit Dosanjh.

“Yahan Shooting Ho Rahi Hai,” Dosanjh wrote while sharing a video from his set. He also tagged actor Sonam Bajwa in the post who is seen in the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted just five hours ago, his video has already gathered more than 1.1 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. People also dropped all sorts of comments while expressing their reactions to the clip.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doggo takes human for walk, steals hearts along its way

Man uses app to animate pics of his parents’ parents. Clip is too precious

This sketch showing what happens when one encounters a cockroach is a laugh riot

Bangladesh based channel hires country's first transgender news anchor

“Finally... Aapki bhi pwariii ho rahi hai,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahahaha,” commented another. There were many who shared heart or fire emojis.

Started by Influencer Dananeer Mobeen, the trend was popularized by Rasode Me Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate with a mashup video.

What are your thoughts on Diljit Dosanjh’s video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diljit dosanjh instagram
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP