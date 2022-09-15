Diljit Dosanjh’s impromptu dance while working in the kitchen goes viral. Watch

If you have ever scrolled through Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram page then you may be aware how it is filled with different kinds of videos, including the cooking-related ones. There are also videos that show him breaking into impromptu song or dance performances while preparing food or working in the kitchen. Just like this recent share that shows him grooving to the song Gypsy by G.D. Kaur while chopping fruits.

The singer shared a line from the song as a caption while posting the video. The clip opens to show him behind the kitchen counter peeling a banana. He is also seen showing dance moves while continuing his chores.

Take a look at the video that may leave you smiling:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered over 4.7 million views. The video has also received several comments from people. Some showed their reactions through fire or heart emoticons. “Hahahaha,” posted an Instagram user. “You are epic sir,” shared another. “Need a musical chef in my life like you,” commented a third. “That dance tho,” wrote a fourth.