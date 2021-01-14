Director’s miniature movie theater wows people. Clip ends with sweet twist

Movie theaters, across several countries, are still closed to ensure safety amid the ongoing pandemic. Though need of the hour, it’s true at times people may miss the experience of watching a movie in a cinema hall. Turns out, director Tom Kingsley felt the same and came up with his own ‘lockdown cinema’.

A video he shared on Twitter shows him demonstrating his miniature movie hall. And, to say that his creation is amazing is an understatement. What makes the clip even more fascinating to watch is the guest appearance of a very adorable gatecrasher towards the end.

The video captured attention of many and it’s clear from over 1.3 million views it has gathered till now. People couldn’t stop sharing various comments on the post. Some were absolutely elated about the cat’s appearance.

“Kitty looks pissed to have been kicked out of the theater experience,” joked a Twitter user. “Love the cat,” expressed another. “This is amazing,” said a third.

While replying to a user of the micro-blogging platform, Kingsley also shared the items used in creation of the miniature movie hall. He tweeted:

