Distracted cockatoo repeats human's words as he teaches it to fist bump. Watch

In this video, we can see that a very cute cockatoo is having a fun time with its human. He tries to teach it to fist bump by saying the words “fist bump'' and extending his fist in front of it.
This cockatoo was being taught how to fist bump by its human. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 04:22 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Videos of birds are often a delight to watch. Especially the ones that show the creatures imitating speech and acts of their humans. 

This video of a cockatoo shared online is the same. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the amazing video over and over again.

In this video, the very cute cockatoo is having a fun time with its human. The man tries to teach it to fist bump by saying the words “fist bump'' and extending his fist in front of it. 

The cockatoo, however, is way too playful to be bogged down by this learning experience. It continuously keeps repeating what the man says and happily bobs its head up and down.

The video also shows that the bird does not really end up learning how to fist bump successfully. Eventually, the bird hops onto the man’s arm and makes its way to the other arm as well. 

This is exactly when it strikes the human that he can make the cute birdie perform a trick that it had learnt earlier.

Take a look at the amusing video to see what happens next:

What do you think of this feathered friend and its antics?

