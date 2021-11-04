Emotional to funny: Here’s how Twitter is celebrating Diwali

Today, people across the world are celebrating Diwali – the festival of lights. Various social media platforms are also filled with different posts about the day, especially Twitter. While some are sharing posts about how they are celebrating the day, others are sharing tweets to wish their near and dear ones. Amid these, a few are also taking the opportunity to post various kinds of memes. Brands and police departments too have joined in to share their Diwali tweets.

Zomato shared a very emotional post on this day. They shared a post for those who have lost their loved ones due to the pandemic.

Mumbai Police took the opportunity to post an advisory:

United Nations too shared a post on this special day:

Take a look at what some others posted:

What are you tweeting on Diwali 2021?