Do you know how a 'spicy cat' meows? Watch viral kitty video to find out

Published on Sep 19, 2022 08:34 AM IST

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a conversation goes with a ‘spicy cat.’

A woman has a conversation with a ‘spicy cat’ in this video.&nbsp;(Instagram/@catnamedroswell)
BySohini Sengupta

If you are someone who has been around or has their own cats and kittens, then you will probably have a fair idea about the kind of behaviour they showcase or the antics they pull on a regular basis. And one such video that has recently been shared on Instagram, has been going all kinds of viral owing to the absolute cuteness and ‘spiciness’ in the cat who can be seen in frame. There is a good chance that you will probably keep watching this video repeatedly because of how entirely cute the cat in it is, combined with its furry little toes.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “What do you think he’s trying to say?” Based in Baltimore, the cat whose Instagram page this video has been shared on, is named Rosswell. He has over 93,500 dedicated followers on it.

Watch the cat video right here:

Posted on August 23, this cat video has over 1.25 lakh likes on it so far.

“He has opposable thumbs, and he is prepared to use them,” notes an Instagram user, quite hilariously. “Such a soft meow for such a spicy sir,” remarks another individual. “I think I only live to see this cat on my feed every day,” commented a third.

Topics
cat viral video viral instagram
