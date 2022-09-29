Do you know what the five love languages are? This cute cat is here to show you

The five love languages are the five straightforward ways that we want to love and be loved in return. It was initially developed by counsellor and preacher Gary Chapman, laid out in several books, and adopted by several other people. But in this particular video that has been shared on Instagram, one gets to see a cat who apparently not only knows but also conveys its love to its human in these five love languages. The video is not only sweet to watch but also quite informative for those who don't know the love languages. Namely, they are words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch.

The cat video has been shared on the social media platform with a caption that reads, “What did I do to deserve him?” It has been shared on the Instagram page named Delilah and Decklyn. Together, the human and her cute little pet cat have over one lakh dedicated followers on this page. And reels from this page often keep going viral.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on August 8 and has already received over 17,000 likes.

"Pure happiness whenever this baby shows up on my feed," wrote a user on Instagram. "I love this video, it's so adorable," said a second. "I love this cat," said a third.