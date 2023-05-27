Do you see a bird in this pic? Viral optical illusion baffles people

The internet is full of stories, videos, and images that may leave you baffled. Among such a wide variety of content, optical illusions generally catch the attention of many. These mind-bending puzzles, quizzes, or even images make us scratch our heads. Just like this image of an optical illusion that is making people look at it twice.

Optical illusion: What do you see in this picture at first glance?(Reddit/@EndersGame)

"This is not a bird. Look again," reads the caption of the post shared on the Reddit page @opticalillusions. The image shows a 'bird,' however, it's not really an animal. When you take a closer look at the image, you will start noticing that it is a person with paint all over their body and is posing like a bird.

Take a look at the image below:

This post was shared just three days ago. Since being posted, it has received over nearly 300 upvotes. The share has also received several comments. Many were left baffled by the image.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I stared at this damn pic for at least 10 mins. Thanks for the help." A second added, "This took me way too long to understand." "I had to make the picture bigger, when I finally saw the woman it creeped me out lol," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "This is soooo cool!"

