Do you think this cat can clear all levels of a jumping challenge? Watch to know

The video of the cat and the jumping challenge was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat taking part in the jumping challenge.(Instagram/@nala_cat)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 08:08 AM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

If you are familiar with Instagram and all its famous cats, then there is a good chance that you are a fan of this particular kitty named Nala. Her humans often posts videos capturing the different adventures of the furry creature on the social networking site too. Just like this recent video that is quite fun to watch. It is a clip involving a jumping challenge. There is a chance that this video will put a smile on your face and make your day a little brighter.

The video opens to show the cat in a corridor but with a barrier right in front of her. This barrier is part of a jumping challenge that her humans have set up for her. It is made out of toilet rolls that are still in their packages and stacked one on top of the other in order to create a height that will progressively keep increasing.

Nala can be seen jumping effortlessly over the barrier the first few times. But as the video progresses, the viewers get to see something quite hilarious. By the end of the video, she can be seen simply walking through the stacks of toilet rolls, instead of trying to jump over them.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a week ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising this cute catto’s jumping skills. It has also received more than 6,700 likes so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Why go over when you can go through?” It was accompanied by a laughing face emoji. “Hahaha, you're beautiful and clever,” read another comment. A third individual shared, “Nala completes the high vault and wins gold in the 2022 mew-Olympics.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

